Scheifele scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Scheifele has five goals and 15 assists over his last 11 outings, earning eight multi-point efforts in that span. The 33-year-old center crossed the 100-point mark on the year Monday and continues to add on -- he's now at 36 goals and 67 assists through 81 appearances. He's added 175 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 43 PIM, 32 hits and a plus-2 rating in a career-best year, one that's seen him shoot over 20 percent for the third time in four seasons.