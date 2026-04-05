Scheifele recorded two assists and served two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Scheifele provided the primary helper on both of Winnipeg's goals Saturday, which were scored by his linemate Kyle Connor. With the pair of apples, Scheifele is up to 60 assists in 2025-26, making him the 11th player in the NHL to secure 60-plus assists this season. He's on pace to record his first campaign with 100-plus points, which would bode well for Winnipeg's playoff hopes. The 33-year-old star center isn't showing any signs of slowing down, giving him elite fantasy value for the remainder of the regular season.