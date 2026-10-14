Scheifele scored a goal on three shots and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Scheifele was instrumental in Winnipeg's offensive success, setting up Cole Perfetti's opening goal before scoring his first tally of the season later in the first period. He also assisted on Perfetti's power-play marker in the second, finishing with a plus-2 rating across 16:19 of ice time. Scheifele has continued to develop strong chemistry with Perfetti and Kyle Connor on the Jets' top line, and his prominent offensive role should keep him highly productive in fantasy formats.