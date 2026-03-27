Barron is in the concussion protocol following his exit from Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Barron took a hit from Josh Manson and then fought the Colorado defensemen right after, which likely played a factor in the head trauma. The 27-year-old Barron will need to be clear of concussion symptoms before he is able to return to game action. The Jets have just 11 healthy forwards on the roster currently, so a call-up may be necessary to fill out the lineup.