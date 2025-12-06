Barron notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Barron set up Cole Koepke's tally late in the second period. Barron has returned to being a fourth-line regular since returning from an undisclosed injury in mid-November, but this was his first point in nine games since he came off injured reserve. The 27-year-old is at seven points, 27 shots on net, 41 hits, 11 blocked shots and 10 PIM through 21 appearances this season.