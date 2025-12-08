Milic was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Jets brought up Dominic DiVincentiis, trading out their backup netminder, likely as a way to get Milic back into the crease for the Moose. With Connor Hellebuyck (knee) still on the shelf, it's possible we see these two young netminders switched again in the future. For now, Milic heads back to AHL Manitoba, where he is sporting a 2.14 GAA and a 5-2-2 record in nine outings this year.