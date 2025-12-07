Milic stopped nine of 11 shots in relief of Eric Comrie in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Comrie was stuck with the loss after a poor first period, but Milic didn't fare much better even as the Oilers eased up over the final two frames. This was Milic's second relief outing in the last four games. He's now allowed eight goals on 62 shots over three NHL appearances. The Jets are spiraling without Connor Hellebuyck (knee), but Milic hasn't shown enough to earn a larger share of playing time as the team tries to tread water for the next month or so.