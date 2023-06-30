Teasdale won't receive a qualifying offer from Montreal, which will result in him becoming an unrestricted free agent Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Teasdale had 23 goals and 38 points in 58 AHL contests with Laval last season. He also appeared in two games with Montreal, registering an assist, two hits and a block in that span.
More News
-
Canadiens' Joel Teasdale: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Canadiens' Joel Teasdale: Called up from minors•
-
Canadiens' Joel Teasdale: Signs one-year extension•
-
Canadiens' Joel Teasdale: Activated, sent down Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Joel Teasdale: On non-roster IR•
-
Canadiens' Joel Teasdale: Sent down to minors•