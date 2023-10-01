Teasdale was released from his professional tryout with Minnesota on Sunday.

Teasdale, who signed a one-year deal with AHL Iowa this past summer, will report to Minnesota's top minor-league affiliate for training camp. The 24-year-old forward had 23 goals and 38 points in 58 AHL contests with Laval last season. He also registered one assist in two outings for Montreal in 2022-23.