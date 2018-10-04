Jordan Maletta: Placed on unconditional waivers
Maletta was waived Wednesday, as the Blackhawks intend to buy out his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Maletta was one of the less prominent names included in a mid-July trade between the Coyotes and Blackhawks, highlighted by Vinnie Hinostroza moving to the desert and Chicago getting to dump Marian Hossa's salary; the legendary winger likely will never play again due to a skin condition. As an undrafted pivot suddenly back on the open market, Maletta has no fantasy value.
