Maletta was waived Wednesday, as the Blackhawks intend to buy out his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Maletta was one of the less prominent names included in a mid-July trade between the Coyotes and Blackhawks, highlighted by Vinnie Hinostroza moving to the desert and Chicago getting to dump Marian Hossa's salary; the legendary winger likely will never play again due to a skin condition. As an undrafted pivot suddenly back on the open market, Maletta has no fantasy value.