Maletta was acquired Monday in a trade that sent Ryan Kujawinski to Columbus.

The 22-year-old center is currently in the midst of his second professional season and thus far has tallied 12 goals and 15 assists through 104 AHL contests. Maletta failed to reach a point-per-game place during a single season while playing major junior, but what he likes as far as a scoring touch, he attempts to make up for with his 6-foot-3, 216-pound frame. Maletta will likely report to AHL Tucson for the remainder of the season.