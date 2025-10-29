Perry scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Perry has had a remarkable start to his time with the Kings, picking up three goals and two assists over five appearances since returning from a knee surgery. The 40-year-old winger logged his first multi-point effort of 2025-26, scoring in the first period and setting up Jeff Malott's goal in the second. Perry has added eight shots on net and a plus-4 rating. He's on the fourth line at even strength, but his spot on the second power-play unit gives him a little extra fantasy value if this hot start on offense isn't a mirage.