Kings' Jonathan Quick: Defeated in overtime

Quick yielded four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

The Kings held leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in this contest, but the Stars rallied past them in the extra frame. Quick's record fell to 11-17-7 with a 3.33 GAA and a .891 save percentage. The Kings continue their home stand Saturday afternoon against the Blackhawks.