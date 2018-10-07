Kings' Jonathan Quick: Placed on IR

Quick (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

With a trip to the IR, Quick will miss at least the Kings' next five games, including Sunday's contest against Detroit. The soonest he can return is Oct. 18 against the Islanders, but he currently has no official timetable to get back to action.

