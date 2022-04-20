Quick allowed a goal on 30 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Quick wasn't overly busy compared to a typical game, but he had to make some impressive saves to hold off the rival Ducks. Only an Adam Henrique power-play goal beat him. Quick has won three of his last four starts, allowing only seven goals in that span, though he was pulled in a 9-3 loss to the Avalanche. The 36-year-old is up to 20-13-9 with a 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 43 outings. This is his first 20-win campaign since 2017-18, despite seeing only a little more than half of the playing time. He's had momentum lately and will likely start again Thursday versus the Blackhawks.