Danault recorded two assists in LA's 5-4 overtime loss to Edmonton in Game 4 on Sunday.
Danault struggled from March 28-April 13, registering just an assist over nine outings, but he snapped that cold streak as the playoffs began. He's provided a goal and four points over four postseason contests this year and has been held off the scoresheet only once in that span. Through 82 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign, Danault did his part, supplying 18 goals and a career-high 54 points.
