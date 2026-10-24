Danault logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Danault has a helper in each of the last two games and three total assists through 10 contests. He's added 17 shots on net, six hits and a plus-5 rating in a middle-six role. Danault scored just six goals on 91 shots over 75 regular-season outings last season, the second year in a row he's missed the 10-goal mark. With mainly defensive usage, he probably won't improve on those numbers much in 2026-27.