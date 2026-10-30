Danault tallied an empty-net goal, recorded an assist, posted a plus-2 rating and placed two shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.

Danault sealed the deal in Thursday's contest with his empty-net tally in the final minute of the game. The 33-year-old center's goal was his first of the 2026-27 campaign, which raised his stats up to five points, 20 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 13 appearances this season. With Nick Suzuki (upper body) still facing a multi-week absence, Danault has absorbed a larger role on Montreal's penalty kill in his absence. The veteran center has a higher ceiling in fantasy for the time being from the Habs' third line, making him a decent streaming option in deeper fantasy leagues for as long as Suzuki is on the shelf.