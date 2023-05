Tolvanen contributed a goal and an assist in Seattle's 7-2 victory over Dallas in Game 3 on Sunday.

Tolvanen's marker came late in the second period to extend Seattle's lead to 5-1, and his assist came on the power play in the waning minutes of the contest. He brought his eight-game goal-scoring slump to an end and earned his first multi-point effort since March 25. Tolvanen has two goals and five points, including one with the man advantage, in 10 postseason outings this year.