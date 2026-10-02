Tolvanen scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

It was his first goal with the Rangers. Tolvanen fired a pass into the slot that went in off a Bolts' defender. He is skating with Noah Laba and Will Cuylle on the Rangers' third line, and he will get a shot on the team's second power-play unit, too. Tolvanen has delivered at least 35 points in each of his last three seasons, averaging 37 points, and he's also averaged 211 hits in the same span. His line could deliver a whopping 600 hits this season.