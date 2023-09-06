Kirk was placed on unconditional waivers by Arizona on Wednesday, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Arizona took Kirk with the No. 189 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old had five goals and 111 points in 15 ECHL games with Atlanta last season. He was then loaned by the Coyotes to Jukurit on Dec. 28 and went on to record seven goals and 19 points in 25 contests with the Finnish league team. If Kirk clears waivers, his contract with Arizona will be terminated, and he'll likely continue his career in Europe.