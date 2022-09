Kirk has recovered from knee surgery and is expected to be available for the start of training camp, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kirk logged just eight games for AHL Tucson last season in which he garnered two goals and one assist before being sidelined due to his knee problem. With the 22-year-old center ready to play, he should get an extended look in training camp but will be hard-pressed to secure a spot on the 2-man roster given his extended layoff.