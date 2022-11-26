Killorn scored a goal and drew an assist during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues.

Killorn followed up on Brayden Point's game-opening goal Friday with another tally 28 seconds later off a shot from the right face-off circle. The 33-year-old left winger has come on strong the past few weeks, collecting nine points, including three goals, and a plus-10 rating over his past six appearances.