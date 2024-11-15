Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy became the fastest goalie to reach 300 NHL wins. He hit the milestone in 490 games, shattering the record set by Jacques Plante (521 games). It was Vasilevskiy's first win in November, and it came against the NHL's hottest teams. Expect him to carry a heavy workload this season ahead of Jonas Johansson and perhaps get into the NHL's top-30 in wins overall by April. He's 7-5-1 and needs 24 more to tie Sean Burke (324) for 30th overall.