Cirelli's status for Game 5 against Colorado on Friday is uncertain according to coach Jon Cooper after the 24-year-old center suffered an arm injury in Game 4, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Cirelli was able to finish the game and logged 23:53 of ice time in which he scored a goal on five shots. If Cirelli is unable to play in Friday's Game 5, he would almost certainly be replaced by Nick Paul on the second line, though that would likely depend on the availability of Brayden Point (undisclosed).