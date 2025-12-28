Hagel (upper body) was activated off of injured reserve and will likely play in Sunday's contest with the Canadiens, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Hagel has missed the last four games with injury, but it seems like the holiday break was well-timed to minimize his time out of the lineup. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a great season so far, registering 18 goals and 13 assists in 32 games. With his return to the top-six, the Lightning will have their full compliment of forwards for Sunday's contest.