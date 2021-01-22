Point scored the game-winning goal in overtime Thursday in a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.
Point has four points (two goals, two assists) in three games and points in every game. His production dropped last year, but it seems as though he's back into 2018-19 form. That's fantastic news for the Bolts and for anyone who drafted Point.
