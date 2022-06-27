Perry has now lost three straight Stanley Cup Finals, all with different teams, after the Lightning lost 2-1 to Colorado on Sunday.
Perry followed up a solid regular-season performance, in which he recorded 40 points in 82 games, with a strong playoffs that saw him garner six goals and five assists in 23 contests. Assuming the 37-year-old wants to continue playing next year, he figures to remain in a bottom-six role for the Lightning while serving as somewhat of a power-play specialist.
