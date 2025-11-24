Cernak was deemed week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Monday.

Cernak's latest injury is reportedly unrelated to the previous issue that kept him out for a pair of games Nov. 18 and 20. This latest issue seems significantly more severe than the previous one, given his timeline. For now, it will be Declan Carlile and Steve Santini on the third pairing, though Maxim Groshev was called up from the minors Monday. If the Bolts need a roster spot, Cernak will likely be designated for injured reserve.