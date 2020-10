Smith penned a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Smith started the 2019-20 season on the 23-man roster, making three appearances at the start of the year before being dropped to the minors. In the AHL, the 26-year-old center racked up 22 goals and 18 helpers in 50 games, his second straight 40-point season in the minors. If the Lightning are forced to move Tyler Johnson for cap reasons, it could create a spot for Smith to feature more heavily for the team next year.