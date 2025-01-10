Eyssimont scored a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Eyssimont's tally at 19:10 of the second period ended up being the game-winner. It was his first point in 10 appearances and his first goal since Nov. 30 versus the Maple Leafs. The 28-year-old has been a regular in the Lightning's bottom six, but he's struggled with six points, 68 shots on net, 52 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 37 appearances. That level of offense is too low to help most fantasy managers, and a lack of outstanding non-scoring production isn't useful either.