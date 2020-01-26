Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Back at top level
The Lightning recalled Stephens from AHL Syracuse on Sunday, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
The Lightning only have 12 forwards on the roster, so Stephens will likely play to start the team's four-game road trip, with his first chance Monday versus the Stars. The 22-year-old center only has four points over 20 NHL games this year, and he's averaging 9:49 per contest.
