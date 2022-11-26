Paul scored an empty-net goal and earned an assist during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues.

Paul, who has five goals in six games, appears to be finding his way as a second-line center, collecting nine tallies in 20 outings. The 2013 fourth-round draft pick notched a career-high 16 goals in 80 combined games with the Senators and Lightning last season. In six previous seasons, he tallied 18 times. Paul, who earned a first-period assist Friday, clinched the Lightning's fifth win in six games with an empty-netter with 3:48 remaining.