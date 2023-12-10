Paul scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Paul stepped up into a top-six role Saturday with Steven Stamkos (illness) out. The 28-year-old Paul delivered the game-tying goal at 7:09 of the third period after the Lightning previously blew a 2-0 lead. The forward had gone nine games without a point entering Saturday, mainly seeing third-line usage in that span. He's up to nine goals, three helpers, 57 shots on net, 21 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 29 appearances.