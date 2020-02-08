Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Facing multi-week absence
According to coach Jon Cooper, McDonagh (lower body) is "probably a couple weeks away" from returning to action.
McDonagh's lengthy absence will test Tampa Bay's depth on the back end, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's had a pretty underwhelming season from an offensive standpoint, having notched just 12 points through 48 games to date. The Minnesota native will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his recovery.
