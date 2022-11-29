Stamkos scored two goals -- including the overtime winner -- and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres.

Stamkos has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists) and sits 14th in league scoring with 26 points. The future Hall of Famer is now two points shy of 1,000 (493 goals, 505 assists) for his 943-game career.