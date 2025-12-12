Hedman will undergo elbow surgery Monday and is expected to be out of action until the beginning of February, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports Friday.

Hedman missed 12 games with the injury and returned for three games before the injury was deemed bad enough for surgery. Hedman is expected to be well enough to play for Team Sweden at the upcoming Olympic Games in February. Hedman had 12 assists in 18 games this season.