Lightning's Victor Hedman: Rolling since return
Hedman notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
Since returning from a two-game absence, Hedman has found the scoresheet eight times in five games and is now up to 17 points through 16 games. The towering Swedish defenseman appears to be back to full health and should continue churning out fantasy fruit, provided Hedman does not find himself back on the shelf with an injury.
