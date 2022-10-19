Kerfoot has one assist in four games this season.

Kerfoot is centering the third line with Pierre Engvall and Calle Jarnkrok on his wings. This trio is a pesky speed-based line that will be a bother to opponents, but likely deliver much offense for fantasy managers. However, Kerfoot did practise on the second power-play unit at Wednesday's scrimmage, so he could see a slight uptick in value.