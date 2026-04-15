Kerfoot scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Kerfoot put a bow on this win with the empty-netter, his fifth goal in the last 10 games. The 31-year-old is getting a chance to play a larger role in the absence of Barrett Hayton (upper body) and Jack McBain (lower body), both of whom are not expected back in time for the start of the playoffs. On the season, Kerfoot has seven goals, 13 points, 28 shots on net, 29 hits, 25 blocked shots and 23 PIM across 33 appearances.