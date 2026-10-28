Kerfoot scored a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Kerfoot ended a six-game point drought with the tally. The 32-year-old forward has been shuffled around the lineup and between center and wing spots, showcasing his versatility as well as his defensive skills. Kerfoot is up to two goals, three assists, 12 shots on net, 13 blocks, nine hits and a minus-4 rating over 12 outings. If his offense gets hot, he'll be a streaming option in deeper fantasy formats, but it's unlikely he stays as the Predators' second-line center for the long run.