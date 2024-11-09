Stolarz stopped 21 of 22 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
Stolarz allowed a power-play goal to Dylan Larkin midway through the second period, but he was outstanding the rest of the way and kept his impressive run of play alive. He's avoided defeats in regulation in his last six appearances, going 4-0-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .926 save percentage in that span.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: First goalie off Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: First shutout of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Takes close loss in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Starting in Minnesota•
-
Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz: Ends Jets' season-opening streak•