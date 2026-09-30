Stolarz is set to start at home against the Islanders on Wednesday, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Stolarz had a 10-10-3 record, 3.28 GAA and .893 save percentage in 26 regular-season appearances with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26. Toronto is playing in the second half of a back-to-back after suffering a 3-2 loss to Montreal on Tuesday. Sergei Bobrovsky got the assignment for that game, turning aside 21 of 24 shots in the loss. Stolarz is Toronto's No. 2 option, but he's capable of taking a bigger share of the workload than your typical understudy, provided he stays healthy.