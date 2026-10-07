Stolarz made 21 saves Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Predators.

Stolarz and Sergei Bobrovsky have split the Leafs games so far, and the former has had the better go of it. While he has allowed five goals in two games, Stolarz has won both his starts (Bob is still looking for his first), and he sports a 2.44 GAA and .904 save percentage. Try to marry these two on your fantasy roster. The Leafs will preserve Bobrovsky for a potential shot at the postseason, so Stolarz will get a lot of starts.