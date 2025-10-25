Stolarz stopped 25 of 30 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

The teams traded two goals apiece in the first period, but the Sabres scored a pair in the second to take control. Stolarz has allowed 13 goals while going 0-2-1 over his last three games. The 31-year-old has taken on a heavy workload while Joseph Woll (personal) has been out, but Woll is nearing a return to practice. Stolarz is 2-4-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .885 save percentage through seven starts. He'll watch from the bench Saturday as Cayden Primeau draws a home start versus the Sabres.