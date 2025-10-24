Stolarz is slated to start Friday's road game against the Sabres, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Despite going 0-1-1 with a 3.95 GAA and .871 save percentage over his last two starts, Stolarz will be in the net for a fourth consecutive matchup. The Sabres have won three of their last four games, scoring at least three goals in each of their wins, so they'll be a somewhat tough test in the first half of a back-to-back set.