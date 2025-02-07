Stolarz (knee) allowed a goal on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Stolarz had been out since Dec. 14, missing nearly two months due to a knee injury. He didn't look to have missed a beat, limiting the Kraken to just an Eeli Tolvanen tally in the third period. Stolarz improved to 10-5-2 with a 2.08 GAA and a .929 save percentage over 18 appearances. He was playing at an elite level prior to the injury, and if he can get back to that level, he'll be a big boost for fantasy managers in the stretch run. Stolarz and Joseph Woll are likely to split the goaltending duties moving forward.