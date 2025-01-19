Matthews scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canadiens. He finished with two shots on net, one block, one hit and four PIM.

Matthews unloaded a bomb from a high slot that beat Sam Montembeault high and to the stick-side to give the Leafs a 5-3 lead. It was the first career shorthanded tally for Matthews, who has seven goals and five assists over the eight games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him six games. Matthews has 17 goals and 17 assists through 32 outings.