Matthews scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2, series-clinching win over the Senators.

Matthews opened the scoring on the power play at 18:50 of the first period on a soft wrist shot from above the left circle that beat a screened Linus Ullmark past his right pad. Matthews finishes the first round with two goals, five assists and 21 shots in six games, and he'll skate against the top of the Panthers lineup when the teams meet in Round 2.