Matthews (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Panthers, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Matthews remains on injured reserve due to his upper-body injury, but he resumed skating Saturday and participated in Tuesday's practice session. However, he'll be unavailable for a ninth consecutive game Wednesday, as he still needs to skate a few more times before he's cleared for game action. The 27-year-old will be in the mix to return Saturday against the Lightning, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to do so.
